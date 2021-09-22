Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles, Week 3: TV, time, line

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Josh Sweat pressures Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott during ga game in October 2019 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The teams meet in Arlington for Monday Night Football in Week 3. AP

The Dallas Cowboys return to AT&T Stadium for their home opener against the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 pm. Monday on ESPN.

The Cowboys are coming off a 20-17 win on the road against the Chargers. The Eagles are coming off a 17-13 home loss to the 49ers. Dak Prescott is 5-3 all-time against the Eagles. One of those losses was the 2016 finale in Philadelphia in which the Cowboys had little reason to win with the NFC East title secured and home-field advantage established in the divisional round. Prescott played very few snaps in the game.

The teams have split the series the past two seasons. The last time the Cowboys swept the series was 2018.

Dallas Cowboys (1-1) vs. Philadelphia Eagles (1-1)

When: 7:15 p.m. Monday

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: ESPN (with Steve Levy, Louis Riddick, Brian Griese and Lisa Salters)

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Cowboys -4 (Over/under: 49.5)

