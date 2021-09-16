Why Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb owns drops, doesn’t want to make Amari Cooper mad

After following up a fantastic rookie season by being the team’s best player in July and August, no one was anticipating the start of the season more than Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb.

His role in the offense was being expanded and he was billed the team’s next breakout star.

Add in a minor setback at the end of the preseason with 10-day layoff due to COVID-19 and the expectancy was at a fever pitch heading into the season opener.

Probably a little too much, if you ask Lamb, in hindsight.

Although he finished with seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown, he was undone by three drops, including one that led to an interception.

To his credit, Lamb took ownership of the drops immediately after the game, which he blamed on a lack of concentration and lack of composure.

“As far as the drops, it was very unfortunate and it was just all in my head,” Cooper said. “I was in my own head, it was just a lot going on.”

Lamb said he got lazy with my technique and was rushing himself. He has gone back to the basics and is working extra on the jugs machine catching passes this week.

But he does take pride in how he bounced back from the drops and finished the game. It didn’t go unnoticed by the Cowboys.

“I think he did a really good job of turning the page during the course of the game,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said. “That’s an ability we appreciate about CeeDee. He’s the same guy every day.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

His 104 yards receiver and seven catches trailed only fellow Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper, who led the way with 13 catches for 139 yards and two touchdowns.

Lamb calls Cooper a great mentor and great big brother.

He is also someone you don’t want mad at you, which is why Lamb owns his mistakes and quickly self corrects.

“He gets on you now, he’ll let you know when you’re slacking,” Lamb said. “He is tough. I just got to match his energy and then the way he runs his routes, when he’s mad at you and he’s looking like that running routes, dang ‘I got to top that, I don’t know how’. Just competitiveness.”

Lamb certainly matched Cooper with a 100-yard game in Week 1. They hope to keep it up weekly, pushing each other along the way.

“We were just talking and he’s like, ‘I see you got your 100.’ I was like, ‘man, just lead the way, I’m not going to be too far behind’,” Lamb said. “He was just like, ‘Vice versa, brah, it’s going to be days you’re going to lead the way and I won’t be far behind.’ He’s great, a great teammate to have. It’s great having him on the team.”

With fellow receiver Michael Gallup out at least three weeks with a calf injury, quarterback Dak Prescott and the passing game will need more big games from Lamb and Cooper.

The situation already calls for more explosion on offense on Sunday to offset a limited Cowboys defense that will likely face the Los Angeles Chargers without three starters, including their two best pass rushers in DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory. Safety Donovan Wilson is also doubtful.

Lamb said they are ready for the challenge.

“I feel like we can top it,” Lamb said of their Week 1 performance. “That’s definitely the standard but trying to get all our pieces together and come out with a win that’s ultimately the goal. But we are definitely going to do our end of the bargain to hold it up.”

This story was originally published September 16, 2021 9:13 AM.