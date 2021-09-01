Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a new primary backup in Will Grier?

Does Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott have a new backup?

One day after seemingly settling on Cooper Rush as the team’s No. 2 quarterback with him being the last man standing after releasing Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci, the Cowboys claimed Will Grier off waivers from the Carolina Panthers.

Grier, 2019 third-round draft pick of the Panthers out of West Virginia, was less than impressive during his first two years in the league. His career stats including two starts, 228 yards passing, zero touchdowns and four interceptions.

But he showed improvement during training camp this season and he has a connection to Cowboys quarterbacks coach Doug Nussmeier

Grier spent his first two seasons in college (2014-15) at the University of Florida when Nussmeier was the Gators’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

What is all means for the Cowboys’ pecking order at quarterback remains to be seen.

Rush has more experience in offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s system but he has no career starts and has just one career completion.

For now, the Cowboys have three quarterbacks in the roster with Prescott as the clear cut starter and the team hoping they don’t have to turn to option No. 2.