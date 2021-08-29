Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones official: Dak Prescott is ‘good to go’ for Dallas Cowboys season opener

When Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was fully cleared for practice last week, it was well understood he was a full go for for the Sept. 9 season opener against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It was what the Cowboys expected ever since he suffered a strained right shoulder on July 28 as they painstakingly, cautiously and deliberately planned his rehab and return.

If that wasn’t good enough for you, then it was made Jerry Jones official before Sunday’s preseason finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Jones announced on the Cowboys pre-game show on 105.3 The Fan that Prescott was “good to go.”

“He turned it loose and was none the worse for it,” Jones said Prescott’s work in practice. “The MRIs are showing all systems go. He’s throwing with velocity (and) emphasis. Throwing on the run.’’

Prescott did not play in any of the first three preseason games and he was among 30 Cowboys held out of the preseason game against the Jaguars.

When Prescott takes the field against the Buccaneers, it will be his first live action since suffering a fractured right ankle last October against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys had hoped to get Prescott time on task with the offense during the preseason. But that changed when he suffered the shoulder injury.

Now, they will get him as many reps as possible in practice before the Tampa Bay game.

McCarthy said the offense already took took a positive step forward with Prescott back in practice last week.

He said they will focus on getting him more competitive reps and throws leading up to the season opener.

