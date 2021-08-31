Cooper Rush is Dallas Cowboys backup QB, team cuts Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci

It appears the Dallas Cowboys will open the season with Cooper Rush as the primary backup quarterback to Dak Prescott.

He is currently the last man standing with the team informing Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci of their release.

“I just think he has shown he can run the complete offense,” said owner Jerry Jones in explaining the decision to give the job to Rush on his radio show on 105.3 the Fan. “Credit to him. He had some tough competition. He’s had a lot of reps. All of those things make us feel real comfortable here.”

When asked if the Cowboys might consider upgrading the position through a trade or after final cuts, Jones said it would be a high bar for someone to come in and beat out Rush because of his back ground with the offense.

The Cowboys have until 3 p.m. to cut the roster from 80 to 53.

But they are on the way.

The biggest decision was at quarterback.

Gilbert came into training camp as the front runner for the backup job.

But the former Texas and SMU starter had a listless preseason, completing 28-of-50 passes for 301 yards and a touchdown in parts of four games.

His only touchdown came in the preseason finale against Jacksonville, a 34-14 loss by the Cowboys, but it was too late.

There is a chance Gilbert could be brought back to the practice squad as they team would like three quarterbacks to practice with during the season.