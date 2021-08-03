Dallas Cowboys taking step back with QB Dak Prescott. He‘s out at least another week

When quarterback Dak Prescott was initially sidelined last Wednesday by a strained muscle in his right shoulder, there was hope that he might be able to return to throwing after taking a few days off.

Tuesday was the target day for re-evaluation.

The Cowboys have now changed their tune with coach Mike McCarthy saying they are taking a step back with Prescott.

He will not be throwing on Tuesday and he will not play in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

McCarthy said the team still feels good about Prescott’s recovery and there has been no setback.

“We’re being a little more conservative with his rehab,” McCarthy said. “We just want to make sure this doesn’t turn into something bigger.”

McCarthy said last week that he still planned to have Prescott play at some point in the preseason.

Now, it’s more of a hope than a plan, per McCarthy.

They would like to get him some reps with the starters but nothing is guaranteed.

The Cowboys are targeting the third preseason game against the Houston Texans at AT&T Stadium on Aug. 21 as the dress rehearsal for the season.

