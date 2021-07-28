Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott leaves field with arm soreness

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott throws a pass as coach Mike McCarthy watches during the NFL football team’s training camp in Oxnard, Calif., Thursday, July 22, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker) AP

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott left practice Wednesday due to a muscle strain in his throwing arm.

The Cowboys didn’t want to push it and don’t consider it to be anything serious, according to media relations director Rich Dalrymple.

Prescott, who had no issues through the first four practices of training camp, started normally on Wednesday. But he stopped during 1-on-1 drills with the receivers and defensive backs. He had an extended conversation with head athletic trainer Jim Maurer as they looked as his right arm.

Prescott stayed on the field through the next two drills as backup Garrett Gilbert worked with the first team offense in 7-on-7 drills.

When the Cowboys began team drills, Prescott trotted off the field and into the locker room. The situation didn’t appear serious or urgent as no medical personnel left the field with Prescott.

The injury dampens a sizzling start to camp for Prescott, who has completed 50 of 78 passes through the team’s first four practices.

He missed the final 11 games of 2020 with a fractured ankle, but has had no issues with the surgically-repaired ankle.

Prescott, signed a four-year, $160 million contract in March.