Amari Cooper, DeMarcus Lawrence among Dallas Cowboys starting camp on injured list

And so begins the Ying and Yang of Dallas Cowboys training camp.

The excitement of quarterback Dak Prescott, tight end Blake Jarwin and offensive lineman Zack Martin, La’el Collins and Tyron Smith cleared for the start of camp after missing much of last season with injuries has been offset on the first day by a ton of absences due to injuries

Receiver Amari Cooper (ankle), defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (back), defensive tackle Trysten Hill (knee), kicker Greg Zuerlein (back), defensive end Chauncey Golston (hamstring) and tackle Mitch Hyatt (knee) opening camp on physically unable to perform list.

Rookie receiver T.J. Vasher was put on the non-football injury list as he works back from a knee injury suffered in college at Texas Tech.

“I think it’s just being smart,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I don’t have any long-term concerns really with any of the guys.”

Cooper, who signed five-year, $100 million contract last season, is still recovering from off season ankle surgery.

Cooper appeared in all 16 games last season for Dallas and posted his second straight 1,100-plus-yard season for the Cowboys

McCarthy has no worries about him being ready soon.

“He looks great,” McCarthy said. ”He’s in great shape. I’m not concerned.”

Lawrence had a back issue that cropped in the spring, forcing him to undergo surgery.

He has had back issues dating back to 2015, which required surgery in early 2016, but he hasn’t missed a game in the last four seasons.

The Cowboys feel good about him returning soon.

Hill, who still recovering from a torn ACL, is the farthest away from returning, per McCarthy.