Jerry Jones admits he ‘f----d it up’ in firing ex-Dallas Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson

After 27 years, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones finally admitted what everyone thought has been obvious for the last 27 years.

In discussing Jimmy Johnson’s upcoming induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Jones used an expletive to say he was the one who “[bleeped] up” the situation with the team’s former coach, who led them to back-to-back Super Bowl titles in 1992 and 1993.

Johnson left in March of 1994 and, while the Cowboys won another Super Bowl in 1995, it proved to be the beginning of the end of the dynasty team of the 1990s.

Jones had called Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer about replacing Johnson as the head coach of America’s team.

According to Jones, Switzer initially just wanted to talk to the owner and Johnson in a room together and ask a question the rest of the world wanted to know as well.

“And, so, Barry came down from Norman, Oklahoma, about getting the job,” Jones said. “And he comes in and he says, ‘Where’s Jimmy?’ Now, Barry had coached us both. He said, ‘Where’s Jimmy?’ I said, ‘Jimmy’s gone.’ He said, ‘Well, that’s not right. Get him. Get him in here. Where’s Jimmy?’ I said, ‘Barry, Jimmy’s gone. We’re sitting here talking about you being the coach.’ I said, ‘What in the world are you so anxious to talk to Jimmy about?’

“He said, ‘I just want to get both you little [a--holes] on this couch and ask how you could [bleep] this up.”

A teary eyed Jones admitted that he had regrets of not having more “deference” with the relationship with Johnson.

“It was my responsibility to keep it together,” Jones said. “I’ve never been able to know why I [bleeped] it up.”