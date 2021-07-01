Dallas Cowboys, Mike McCarthy among 3 NFL teams, coaches fined for practice violations

The Dallas Cowboys were fined $100,000 and head coach Mike McCarthy was fined $50,000 for violations of the NFL’s OTA rules. AP

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy were fined by the NFL for organized team activities violations.

The Cowboys were fined $100,000 and McCarthy was fined $50,000, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The Cowboys declined to comment.

Two other teams and coaches were also slapped with penalties. The Jacksonville Jaguars were fined $200,000 and coach Urban Meyer was fined $100,000. The San Francisco 49ers were fined $100,000 and coach Kyle Shanahan was $50,000.

According to Schefter, the Cowboys were ordered by the league to forfeit one OTA practice during the first week of the 2022 offseason. The Jaguars were ordered to forfeit two OTA practices in 2022 and the 49ers were ordered to cancel their final week of OTAs in June.

The specific violations for the Cowboys are unknown but Meyer and the Jaguars were fined for violating the league’s no live contact rule during OTAs in June. Live contact includes blocking, tackling, pass rushing and bump and run drills.

