‘I don’t regret any of it.’ Cole Beasley stands by COVID-19 vaccine views, vows silence

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley blew up social media and made national news after voicing concerns and personal reasons for choosing not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. AP

Former Dallas Cowboy receiver Cole Beasley has said his piece.

And he is at peace with it.

Now, the Little Elm native and SMU alumnus vows to keep his personal views regarding the COVID-19 vaccine to himself.

Beasley, 32, shook up social media and made national news last week when he posted heartfelt and honest thoughts on why he’s choosing not to get vaccinated.

“I said all I needed to say. I’m just living a normal life from here on out,” Beasley told the Star-Telegram. “I’m not trying to sway anybody in either direction. That’s what I am doing and that’s the end of it.”

Beasley, who is preparing for his 10th season in the NFL, including the first seven with the Cowboys, does not regret voicing his concerns about the vaccine.

“I don’t want a be any more of a distraction to my team so that’s where I’m leaving it,” he said. “Something needed to be said, so I said it. I don’t regret any of it. That’s how I feel.”

Last week, after the NFL and the NFL Players Association announced updated COVID-19 protocols for the 2021 season, Beasley responded on social media, calling into question the fairness and logistics of the NFL’s new COVID-related guidelines for fully-vaccinated players and staff and those players and staff who have not been vaccinated.

Public Service Announcement pic.twitter.com/XjQicdvnKm — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

“This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together,” Beasley said on Twitter. “The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here.”

The new rules give fully-vaccinated players much of the freedoms they enjoyed pre-pandemic in terms of training camp restrictions and travel guidelines during the season. Players who are not fully vaccinated will continue to be tested daily and will face travel and other restrictions.

I didn’t say it was pointless. If you want to get it then do so. I’m not encouraging you to not get it just let me live my life regardless of If get it or not. I don’t wanna die in a car wreck during the season without getting to actually live my normal life. https://t.co/YdilqtSfXq — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 18, 2021

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source.



How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021