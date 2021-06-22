‘It’s OK to say who you are.’ Hall of Fame QB, legends praise Carl Nassib for being true

Las Vegas defensive end Carl Nassib became the first openly gay, active NFL player when he announced on an Instagram video Monday that he is gay. He has been in the league for five seasons.

The message of support overwhelmed the few messages of derision.

Las Vegas defensive end Carl Nassib publicly announced that he is gay in a video posted on Instagram Monday.

Nassib, 28, has been in the league for five seasons after being selected by the Browns in the third round of the 2016 NFL draft. With his message, Nassib becomes the first active NFL player to acknowledge that his gay.

Michael Sam, a defensive star for Missouri, announced he was gay before the 2014 NFL draft and was selected by the St. Louis Rams in the seventh round. But Sam did not make the team after training camp.

Nassib’s social media post, which included the announcement that he was donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project,” which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer & questioning (LGBTQ) young people under 25.

Nassib’s message and generosity generated an outpouring of support on social media, including from NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Hall of Fame quarterback Warren Moon, an iconic tennis legend Billie Jean King, and at least one U.S. senator.

“I hope you guys know I’m really not doing this for attention. I just think representation and visibility are so important,” Nassib said in the short video.

King posted her support. “The ability to live an authentic life is so important. Sending love and support to Carl Nassib of the @Raiders, who has bravely made history as the 1st active NFL player to come out.”

Statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Raiders’ DE Carl Nassib: pic.twitter.com/GM4rzsgm0E — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 21, 2021

Sen. Cory Booker (D-New Jersey) applauded Nassib for “courageously living his truth.”

“Representation matters and this historic moment will help so many LGBTQ+ youth. Thank you, Carl, for your incredible leadership,” Booker posted on Twitter.

Moon, along with active players defensive end J.J. Watt and running back Saquon Barkley both showed their respect.

“Really proud of Carl Nassib. The first active football player to ever do so,” Moon said. “I played with several guys who never were comfortable enough to go public. They were great teammates, & obviously very talented. As long as they helped us win and were great teammates — their sexual preference was never a issue. We live in a different time now where diversity is much more accepted. Cheers Carl, and I hope this lets other athletes know, its OK to say who you are...”

Star Trek star George Takei cheered Nassib coming out in his 20s. “It took me until I was in my late 60s to come out. Such is the power of the closet,” Takei posted on Twitter. “And I know what it’s like to have the eyes of the world on you when you do finally speak your truth. Bravo, Carl Nassib. You have tackled a great deal today.”

Said Watt: “Good for you Carl. Glad you feel comfortable enough to share and hopefully someday these types of announcements will no longer be considered breaking news.”

