Texas family facing HOA fines over hanging of Pride flag

Newlyweds David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas, seen here with their two daughters, are facing steep fines from their HOA for displaying a Pride flag in front of their home in Austin. Via KXAN/Austin

A gay couple in Austin is facing steep fines from its home owner’s association for hanging a Pride flag in front of their home.

David Colligan and Alonzo Rivas, who are newly married, received a notice from the property management company that runs their small Town Court Condominium complex is south Austin.

Management told the couple that the HOA only allows American, armed forces and Texas flags on the property.

“Being told that this flag doesn’t reflect integrity, and it’s something that diminishes the value of the community — is just ridiculous,” Colligan told KXAN in Austin.

The couple, who have two young daughters, was offended that the Pride flag’s symbolism seemed to be lost on management.

“It was compared to sports memorabilia, holiday flags and there’s a lot more resemblance behind the flag, than just a sports team,” Rivas said. “There’s been a lot of sweat, tears and even lives lost, to develop these rights.”

The couple told KXAN they’ve rented the home for more than five years and decided to teach their daughters about Pride while hanging the flag as a family.