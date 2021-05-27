Why Dallas Cowboys star and Texas Rangers fan Dak Prescott wore Nick Solak’s jersey

So, it’s evident by now that the Texas Rangers have a new super fan in Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

He has been to a couple games already at Globe Life Field, leading cheers with fans, going crazy after big home runs and signing autographs after games.

But the question everyone wants to know is how did he become a big fan of left fielder Nick Solak?

In the 7-5 victory last Friday against the Houston Astros, the cameras caught Prescott cheering in a suite three times, with public-address announcer Chuck Morgan introducing him about halfway through the game.

Prescott stood up, turned his back to the camera and pointed at Solak’s name and No. 15 on the back of his power-blue Rangers jersey.

So why Solak and not emerging Rangers star Adolis Garcia, who launched a three-run walk-off homer in the 10th inning to beat Astros that night and hit his 16th home run Wednesday afternoon, tying him for the MLB lead?

Rangers manager Chris Woodward and at least one Rangers player even had questions about that.

“I think Solak is pretty pumped he had his jersey on,” Woodward said. “I think everyone in the dugout was like, ‘Solak? Really? Come on, man. Why Solak?’ I think [catcher Jose] Trevino, it hurt him a little bit because Trevino is a huge Cowboys fan, a huge Dak Prescott fan.”

So why Solak?

Simple.

It’s all about relationships and personal style.

“So I actually when to school with Solak’s fiance, so that is where that connection comes from and I wanted the powder-blue jersey, Prescott said. “They weren’t selling them at [Globe Life Field]. So as friends do, they made it work for me.

“So I am waiting on Garcia to show up with the jersey and maybe that will be what I wear at the next game.”

Solak’s fiance, Roxanne McVey, played volleyball at Mississippi State where Prescott starred at quarterback before being drafted by the Cowboys in 2016. McVey transferred to Louisville, where she met Solak.

Prescott repaid the favor by giving Solak and an autographed No. 4 Cowboys jersey.

Sundays are perfect for football and powder blue at @Rangers games! Thanks @dak for the jersey! pic.twitter.com/9RrSN8PS7b — Nick Solak (@Nick_Solak) May 23, 2021

“They’re friends, both being-student athletes at State for a few years,” Solak said. “They both enrolled early and were friends.”

But Prescott may have to stand in line for Garcia’s jersey. The 28-year-old rookie has become an out-of-nowhere sensation with a sizzling month of May.

Garcia hit his fifth homer in the past five games Wednesday. He has 41 RBIs in 41 games, including 26 in 24 games in May.

His 11 homers in the May are the most ever by a Rangers rookie in one month and the second most homers hit by a Rangers player in May. Josh Hamilton had 12 in May 2012. The club record for most homers in any month is 15, shared by Alex Rodriguez (August 2003), Rafael Palmeiro (August 1999), and Juan Gonzalez (July 1996).

Garcia’s 16 homers before the All-Star break (the game is July 13) ties Pete Incaviglia’s franchise record for a rookie. Nine of Garcia’s homers have come in the seventh inning or later, which leads MLB.

The game last week marked the second time Prescott has attended a Rangers game this season, the first coming May 1.