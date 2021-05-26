Dallas Cowboys hire familiar foe, former New York Giants coach as a consultant

The Dallas Cowboys are bringing in an old foe and a familiar face.

The team is hiring former New York Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as a consultant.

While McCarthy is mostly known for coaching the Giants for two seasons, including their last trip to the playoffs in 2016, he has a long-standing relationship with Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy.

He coached quarterbacks and tight ends with the Packers under McCarthy from 2006-2013.

His work with Aaron Rodgers as quarterbacks coach for two seasons helped him become the offensive coordinator with the New York Giants for two seasons before being promoted to head coach.

McAdoo also worked under McCarthy in previous stops in New Orleans and San Francisco.

McAdoo, who was out of football in 2018 and 2019, coached quarterbacks with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2020.

He is the fourth assistant on the Cowboys staff with experience as a head coach, joining defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, special teams coach John Fassel and offensive line coach Joe Philbin.