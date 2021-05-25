Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith drops jersey number 54 for 9, last worn by Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is switching jersey numbers, from 54 to 9, the digit made popular by former quarterback Tony Romo.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith is switching jersey numbers, from 54 to 9, the digit made popular by former quarterback Tony Romo. Emilee Chinn AP
FRISCO

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will be starting the 2021 season with a new number, but not unfamiliar one.

Smith is switching jersey numbers from 54 to 9, which was previously worn by popular quarterback Tony Romo, who retired after 2016 season as the team’s all-time leading passer.

Smith is taking advantage of a new NFL rule that does away with position specific numbers.

He will be the first linebacker in team history with a single-digit number.

Profile Image of Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr.
Clarence E. Hill Jr. has covered the Dallas Cowboys as a beat writer/columnist for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram since 1997. That includes just two playoff wins, six coaches and countless controversies from the demise of the dynasty teams of the 1990s through the rollercoaster years of the Tony Romo era until Jason Garrett’s process Cowboys.
  Comments  
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service