Dallas Cowboys’ Jaylon Smith drops jersey number 54 for 9, last worn by Tony Romo

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Jaylon Smith will be starting the 2021 season with a new number, but not unfamiliar one.

Smith is switching jersey numbers from 54 to 9, which was previously worn by popular quarterback Tony Romo, who retired after 2016 season as the team’s all-time leading passer.

Smith is taking advantage of a new NFL rule that does away with position specific numbers.

He will be the first linebacker in team history with a single-digit number.