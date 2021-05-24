All Dallas Cowboys’ eyes will be on quarterback Dak Prescott’s ankle during OTAs

When the Dallas Cowboys open practice to the media on Tuesday, all eyes will be on quarterback Dak Prescott.

It is the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, which will feature an an increased workload for players, including the introduction of situational drills.

All coaches are allowed on the field and on-field workouts may include 7-on-7, 9-on-7 and 11-on-11 drills. No live contract is allowed.

But it will be the first look at Prescott during a team activity since he sustained a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle last October, sidelining him for the final 11 games of the 2020 season.

Prescott has already declared himself physically fit and ready to go, saying he could play in a game now.

Coach Mike McCarthy said Prescott will do most things during OTAs and mini camp and has no reason not to be believe he will be 100 percent clear for 2021 season.

The Cowboys certainly bet as much by signing Prescott to a four-year, $160 million contract in March.

Tuesday offers the first public glimpse at how much progress Prescott has made in his rehab and recovery.

Keys for the Cowboys

1. Micah Parsons and the veteran linebackers

Micah Parsons, the team’s top draft pick, has been given the job of the middle linebacker in the Cowboys’ defense. That means new roles for linebackers Jaylon Smith and Leighton Van Esch.

How will the Cowboys incorporate them in the defense, as well as free-agent addition Keanu Neal? Who moves to weakside linebacker? Who plays on the strong side? More importantly, who moves off the field when the Cowboys play with just two linebackers in the nickel?

2. Health of the offensive tackles

There was a lot of talk about the Cowboys possibly taking an offensive linemen with the 12 overall pick in the draft. The Cowboys went with a linebacker in Parsons because if filled a bigger need and because of the confidence they had in the return of left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’el Collins.

Smith played in just two games last year before undergoing season-ending neck surgery. Collins had hip surgery and didn’t play at all. Both have been given a clean bill of health. The question is for how long?

3. Ezekiel Elliott in better shape

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is coming off career lows in yards per carry and yards per game. He is still hearing questions about a lack of explosiveness and whether he has lost a step. Earlier this month, Pro Football Focus ranked him as the 12th-best running back in NFL.

Elliott took a lot of it to heart and trained during the offseason like never before, posting videos on social media to show his methods and his progress. It’s time for the public reveal.

4. Bigger, longer defensive line

The Cowboys added six defensive lineman in the draft and free agency. All are 6-foot-2 or taller and have arm lengths of at least 34 inches. The team wanted to get bigger and longer up front. They got them. Now, the question is how they will be deployed.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn hinted a three-man front in the base defense and four on passing downs. Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence remains the only sure thing. Can Quinn get him back to his Pro Bowl level?

5. Secondary questions remain

The secondary remains the biggest question on the Cowboys. The team drafted cornerback Kelvin Joseph in the second round to start opposite Trevon Diggs. But that projection is based on potential rather than a known factor. Joseph will get his first taste of life in the NFL going against the Cowboys receivers in practice.

Safety is an even bigger unknown because of the limited investment at the position. Free-agent signee Damontae Kazee is targeted to start opposite Donovan Wilson. Kazee is familiar with Quinn’s defense from their days together in Atlanta, but he is coming off a torn Achilles. How much will he be allowed to do?