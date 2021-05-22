Dak Prescott a Texas Rangers super fan? He cheered them on again during dramatic win.

The Texas Rangers appear to have a new super fan, who appears to be a Nick Solak fan, and who doesn’t mind it in the least when the Globe Life Field cameras find him.

It’s Dak Prescott, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback who was cheering as much as anyone Friday night when Adolis Garcia launched a three-run walk-off homer to beat the Houston Astros 7-5.

The cameras caught Prescott three times, with public-address announcer Chuck Morgan introducing him about halfway through the game.

At that point, Prescott stood up, turned his back to the camera and pointed at Solak’s name and No. 15 on the back of his power-blue Rangers jersey.

It also appeared as if Prescott wanted to chug the beer he was drinking, as NFL quarterbacks Baker Mayfield did and Aaron Rodgers attempted to do at various sporting events, but the camera cut away.

“I think Solak is pretty pumped he had his jersey on,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said. “I think everyone in the dugout was like, ‘Solak? Really? Come on, man. Why Solak?’ I think [catcher Jose] Trevino, it hurt him a little bit because Trevino is a huge Cowboys fan, a huge Dak Prescott fan.”

Prescott made another appearance on the videoboard, and tried to fire up the crowd by motioning for fans to get on their feet while saying, “Let’s go!”

He may or may not have slipped in a not-fit-for-print word between the “let’s” and the “go.”

After the Garcia homer, the videoboard showed Prescott delivering a round of high-fives in the suite where he was seated.

And he wasn’t done. Prescott even came out of the suite about 10 minutes after the game to sign autographs for fans who had spotted him.

Friday marked the second time Prescott has attended a Rangers game this season, the first coming May 1.