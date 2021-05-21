Dallas Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott cited, dog quarantined after biting two people

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was issued three animal-at-large citations on Thursday after his three dogs were seen on the loose in his Starwood neighborhood in Frisco.

One dog, Elliott’s Rottweiler Ace, was put on a 10-day quarantine hold for observation after allegedly biting two people who required hospitalization for non-life-threatening injuries.

Their current status is unknown.

No charges have been filed but the investigation is still ongoing, according to Frisco police.

Elliott was unable to be reached for comment.

The incident comes less than a year after a pool cleaner sued Elliott over allegations that his dogs had attacked her in March 2020.

She claimed that all three dogs had bitten her with the rottweiler dragging her by the arm. The lawsuit said she needed surgery for her arm injury and will likely be scarred for life.

Additionally, that lawsuit had claimed there had been another pool cleaner that had also been bit by Elliott’s dog.

A dog owned by Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was seized in 2019 after biting his neighbor while on the loose.

The dog, which reportedly bit off the woman’s finger, wasn’t put down, but wasn’t allowed to return to Frisco.

Prescott has since moved to Prosper.