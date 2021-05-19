Dallas Cowboys now eying veteran backup QB with familiarity with coach Mike McCarthy

The Dallas Cowboys ongoing search for a veteran quarterback to back up Dak Prescott continues with a visit with one of coach Mike McCarthy’s former draft picks in Green Bay.

Brett Hundley is now being eyed by the Cowboys as a potential option, according to a source.

Hundley was a fifth-round choice of the Packers in 2015. He played 15 games with nine starts with Green Bay in three seasons there under McCarthy.

Hundley was with the Seattle Seahawks in 2018 and with the Arizona Cardinals the past two seasons.

His last game action came in 2019 when he played three games for the Cardinals.

He has nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in his career.

Former TCU star Andy Dalton served as Prescott’s primary back up last season but he signed with the Chicago Bears as a free agent.

The Cowboys brought in Jeff Driskel for a visit early this month but did not sign him to a contract.

The Cowboys are simply looking for a more-experienced option behind Prescott, who missed 11 games last season with a fractured ankle but is clear to play in 2021.

Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben DiNucci are the current quarterbacks on the roster with Prescott. The threesome have combined for two career starts.

DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season.

Rush has three career pass attempts.

The Cowboys brought in Brady Smith and J.T. Barrett for tryouts during the rookie mini camp but did not sign either to contracts.