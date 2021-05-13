Dallas Cowboys
Now that the Dallas Cowboys 2021 schedule is out, let’s predict their final record
While there is a lot of time and a lot of things yet to happen before the start of training camp, let alone the start of a season that deliciously kick offs on the road against trash-talking Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it’s never too early for predictions.
The Cowboys road schedule is daunting with out of division games at Tampa Bay, Los Angeles, Minnesota, Kansas City, New Orleans and New England to along with the usual competitve NFC East slate.
But the overall schedule is manageable, ranking 31st in the league in strength.
And the Cowboys are also boosted by the return of quarterback Dak Prescott, who is missed the final 11 games of 2020 with a fractured ankle.
Aside from Prescott becoming the fourth-richest athlete over the last year, thanks to a four-year, $160 million contract extension, what is also known is that the Cowboys should have the quarterback advantage in all but two games: Tampa Bay and Kansas City with Patrick Mahomes.
With four division games among their final five, including two against defending NFC East champion Washington, it’s setting up as a December to remember for the Cowboys.
Look for them to close with a three-game winning streak and win their third NFC title under Prescott.
Sept. 9: at Buccaneers | TNF | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
The Cowboys lead the all-time series 15-4 but they are 0-5 against trash-talking Tom Brady. Dak Prescott’s first game back from injury. LOSS
Sept. 19: at Chargers | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Cowboys go from Tampa to Los Angeles on the opposite coast. Going from Brady to Justin Herbert ain’t no picnic. But Dak is superior. WIN
Sept. 27: vs. Eagles | MNF | 7:15 p.m. | ESPN
This is the beginning of a three-game homestand. What better way to assert their dominance at home than with a victory against the Eagles. WIN
Oct. 3: vs. Panthers | 12 p.m. | FOX
The last time Sam Darnold faced the Cowboys he called the defense predictable. He’s in a new location. It won’t be the same defense, but this outcome will be predictable. WIN
Oct. 10: vs. Giants | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
The NFL did the Giants no favors, scheduling this game exactly 364 days from Dak Prescott’s injury against the Giants in 2020. WIN
Oct. 17: at Patriots | 3:25 p.m. | CBS
Bill Belichick owns the Cowboys. He’s 5-0 against the Cowboys, who have one touchdown in the last 3 road games. The team has lost 6 straight in the series. LOSS
Week 7: Bye
Oct. 31: at Vikings | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
Like the Cowboys, the Vikings are looking to bounce back from a down 2020. Unlike the Cowboys they don’t Prescott’s return for optimism. WIN
Nov. 7: vs. Broncos | 12 p.m. | FOX
This game is a wild card because of the Aaron Rodgers factor. He is trying to force a trade to Denver from Green Bay. But as of now. WIN
Nov. 14: vs. Falcons | 12 p.m. | FOX
Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn gets to face his old team. And Jerry Jones gets to see the draft pick his dreams in Kyle Pitts. No watermelon kick necessary. WIN
Nov. 21: at Chiefs | 3:25 p.m. | FOX
The Cowboys will face Patrick Mahomes for the first time and they will have no answer for the former Texas Tech star. LOSS
Nov. 25: vs. Raiders | 3:30 p.m. | CBS
The Raiders are still spinning their wheels heading into Jon Gruden’s fourth year as coach. The Cowboys should feast on Thanksgiving. WIN
Dec. 2: at Saints | TNF | 7:20 p.m. | FOX
Yes, they have to replace Drew Brees. But the Saints are 10-3 in their last 13 games against the Cowboys. And they still rule in the Superdome. LOSS
Dec. 12: at Washington | 12 p.m. | FOX
This is the start of the Cowboys stretch division matchups in four of their last five games, with three of the four on the road. Washington rules this one. LOSS
Dec. 19: at Giants | 12 p.m. | FOX
The third of three straight road games and back-to-back trips to the East Coast. The jet-lagged Cowboys can’t keep up with Saquon Barkley. LOSS
Dec. 26: vs. Washington | 7:20 p.m. | NBC
With so many crucial games on the road, the Cowboys reassert themselves at home in prime time and make a push for the division title. WIN
Jan. 2: vs. Cardinals | 12 p.m. | FOX
Kyler Murray made the Cowboys look silly in 2020. That was without Dak Prescott, who will let the little fellow know who is king in Texas. WIN
Jan. 9: at Eagles | 12 p.m. | FOX
Somebody said it would be a cold day in hell before the Cowboys would clinch a title in Philly. Bring on the cold. Cowboys close with three-game win streak. WIN
Final Record: 11-6
