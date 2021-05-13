Former Ohio State star among 2 quarterbacks trying out at Dallas Cowboys rookie camp

With 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci ineligible to participate in rookie mini camp on Friday and Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys are bringing in two quarterbacks to help them get through the weekend.

Former Ohio State star J.T. Barrett, a native of Wichita Falls, and undrafted rookie Brady Davis, who played at Illinois State, will be given try outs during the rookie mini camp.

After a stellar career at Ohio State, Barrett went undrafted in the 2018 NFL Draft. He initially signed with New Orleans Saints as a free agent and had a couple of stints on their practice squad as a rookie. He has also spent time with the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers but was out of the NFL in 2020.

Davis began career at Memphis in 2015 before transferring to Illinois State in 2018. He played in 21 games for Illinois State, passing for 3,514 yards to go along with 28 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

The Cowboys have four quarterbacks on their offseason roster in Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Garrett Gilbert and DiNucci.

They worked out veteran Jeff Driskel last week but did not offer him a contract.