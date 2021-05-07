Dallas Cowboys looking to add veteran to quarterback competition behind Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are hosting veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel on a visit Friday and are hoping to sign him as Dak Prescott’s primary backup, per sources.

Quarterback depth is one of the biggest remaining concerns for the Cowboys after losing Andy Dalton to the Chicago Bears in free agency and not addressing the position in the 2021 NFL Draft.

The remaining trio of Garrett Gilbert, Cooper Rush and Ben Dinucci weren’t going to suffice as the only options behind Prescott, who is returning in 2021 after missing 11 games last season with a fractured ankle.

DiNucci and Gilbert each started a game for the Cowboys last season, their first career starts. Rush has completed one pass for two yards in three seasons. He has no starts.

Driskel, 28, has nine career NFL starts and has been on four teams since he entered the league as a sixth-round choice of the 49ers in 2016.

He spent 2016-2019 with the Bengals, starting five games in 2018. He also started three games with the Lions in 2019.

Driskel appeared in three games for Denver in 2020, starting one.

For his career, he’s completed 58.6 percent of his passes for 2,120 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.