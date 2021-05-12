Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys to seemingly open 2021 in primetime vs. Super Bowl champs

The return of Dak Prescott has seemingly been set.

And it will be a grand, although challenging beginning in 2021.

The Dallas Cowboys and Prescott will officially open the season on the road against Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Buccaneers in the NFL season kickoff on primetime on Thursday Sept. 9 on NBC, per a multiple report.

The NFL will announce its complete schedule for 2021 at 6 p.m. but some Week 1 games were revealed Wednesday morning.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers were not part of the slate of opening games announced by FOX or CBS on Monday morning, leaving them as the only possibilities for the league opener on NBC.

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract as the Cowboys franchise quarterback in March, missed the final 11 games of 2020 with a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle.

He has undergone two surgeries and is well ahead of schedule in his rehab. He said last week that he could play in a game now, if necessary.

Prescott will be ready to go for the start of training camp and could make his debut against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame game on Aug. 5. in Canton, Ohio. It’s the first of four preseason games for the Cowboys.

But his official return will come against the Buccaneers in the season opener to begin a schedule that features games against both of last year’s Super Bowl opponents as well as the last two Super Bowl champions in the Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs.

The rest of the schedule includes home games against the New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Football Team, Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders.

They will play the Giants, Eagles, Washington, New Orleans Saints, Buccaneers, Minnesota Vikings, Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and New England Patriots on the road.

The dates and times will be announced later today.