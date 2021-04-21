Former Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith surrenders in Louisiana, booked on battery charge

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith, who signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks last week, was booked on a count of second-degree battery after he surrendered to St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office investigators Tuesday evening.

Smith turned himself in at the St. Bernard Parish Prison about 7 p.m., the sheriff’s office said. He was booked and released on a $25,000 bond.

Smith was wanted in connection with an incident of battery inside the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, La., on April 17.

According to ESPN, St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia said Smith allegedly choked a victim unconscious during a confrontation.

The Seahawks released a statement Monday afternoon saying that the team is aware of the incident, adding, “Aldon notified us and we are gathering more information.”

The NFL is also also looking into the matter, per a league spokesman.

His history of past issues include multiple arrests for suspected DUI in 2012, 2013 and 2015. He also faced domestic violence charges in 2018.

After missing four seasons due to an indefinite NFL suspension, Smith had a solid year with the Cowboys in 2020.

He recorded 48 tackles and five sacks in 16 games.

The Cowboys decided to move in another direction after the season, signing Tarell Basham to replace him in the defensive end rotation.

The Seahawks recruited Smith to bolster their pass rush.

But now his future in the NFL could be on hold again.