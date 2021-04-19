Former Dallas Cowboys DE Aldon Smith wanted for second degree battery in Louisiana

Former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Aldon Smith is wanted in Louisiana on second degree battery, putting his NFL future in jeopardy again.

Smith returned to the NFL to play with the Cowboys last season after missing four full seasons under indefinite suspension.

The Cowboys decided not to bring him back for 2021 and he signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks on April 15.

On April 17, Smith was involved in an incident inside the French Press Coffee House in Chalmette, La.

St. Bernard Parish Sheriff James Pohlmann posted a bulletin stating that Smith is wanted for second degree battery.

The bulletin states that Smith was last seen in a white Nissan sedan and asks that anyone with knowledge of Smith’s whereabouts contact the Sheriff’s office.

According to ESPN, St. Bernard Parish District Attorney Perry Nicosia said Smith allegedly choked a victim unconscious during a confrontation.

New Orleans television station WDSU reported that a part of the incident was believed to be captured on video.

Smith’s return to the game in 2020 was considered one of the league’s best comeback stories.

He started all 16 games for the Cowboys and had five sacks.

The Cowboys signed Tarell Basham to replace him in the defensive end rotation.

The Seahawks recruited Smith to bolster their pass rush.

The NFL is looking into the matter, said spokesman Brian McCarthy.