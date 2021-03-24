Dallas Cowboys stay active making moves on the defensive end

Aldon Smith’s comeback story is officially over in Dallas.

Sources confirmed that the Cowboys do not plan to bring the free agent pass rusher back in 2021.

Smith signed a one-year deal in 2020 in a return to the NFL after serving an indefinite suspension from from 2016-2019 for multiple off-the-field incidents and violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Smith, 31, was solid in his first action since 2015, recording five sacks, 48 tackles, five tackles for losses and two fumble recoveries, returning one for a touchdown. He also finished second on the Cowboys with 33 quarterback pressures.

The Cowboys, however, essentially moved on from Smith when they signed defensive end Tarell Basham in free agency.

The Cowboys continued their business of trying to improve their defense by hosting three safeties — former Indianapolis Colt Malik Hooker, former Atlanta Falcon Damontae Kazee and former Baltimore Raven Jayon Kearse — at the team’s headquarters at The Star in Frisco Wednesday, sources said.

The Cowboys want to get a closer look at the recoveries of Hooker and Kazee, who are both are coming off season-ending Achilles injuries.

Even though the Cowboys came to terms on a one-year deal with former Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal, the team is still looking to add to the position.

Kazee and Hooker are free safety prospects and the Cowboys are looking to decide which is the best fit for their scheme.

Kazee is familiar with defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was the head coach with the Falcons the past six seasons. He had 10 interceptions in 2018 and 2019 combined.

Hooker was a 2017 first-round pick of the Colts who has battled injuries through his career, but he’s still believed to have a tremendous upside.

Kearse started seven of 11 games with the Detroit Lions in 2020 before being. He ended the season on the Ravens practice squad.

He had a career-high 59 tackles with the Lions last season.

Kearse, who played the first four years of his career with the Minnesota Vikings, has a connection with the Cowboys. Senior defensive assistant George Edwards was his defensive coordinator in Minnesota.

He is considered a rotational option at strong safety where he could potentially compete with Donovan Wilson and Neal for snaps.

Kearse is also considered a standout on special teams, while Neal will also see time at linebacker in certain packages.