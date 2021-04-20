Dallas Cowboys dealt another suspension to open season as cornerback depth takes hit

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson has been suspended without pay for the first two games of the 2021 regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, a league spokesman announced on Tuesday.

Robinson is eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be allowed to return to the Cowboys’ active roster on the day following the team’s second regular-season game.

Robinson joined the Cowboys as a member of the practice squad in September last season. He was eventually signed to the active roster, playing in four games and making three starts due to injuries.

He was expected to reprise his role as a reserve cornerback and contributor on special teams.

It’s another setback for a Cowboys team already thin at cornerback.

The team is targeting the position at the top of the 2021 NFL Draft and will likely need to add multiple cornerbacks in the draft and free agency.

This isn’t Robinson’s first time on the league’s suspended list.

Robinson was also suspended for the first four games of the 2018 season for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy when he was with the New York Jets.

And he was suspended for 10 games in 2019 for again running afoul of the substance abuse policy.

Robinson’s suspension is a continuation of a trend for the Cowboys, who have had at least one player miss games in each of the last seven seasons.

In six of the last seven seasons, they have had a player open the season on the suspended list.