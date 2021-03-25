One long-time Dallas Cowboys player walks away, another is still mulling his future

Long-time Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Tyrone Crawford has decided to retire, coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday.

Crawford, 31, joined the Cowboys as a third-round pick in 2012 and played key roles up and down the defensive line in nine seasons with the club.

But injuries took its toll on Crawford, who had double hip surgery following the 2019 season.

Crawford had been mulling retirement since the end of the 2020 season when he notched just 14 tackles. He decided to walk away from the game rather than pursue other options in free agency.

Crawford finished his career with 79 starts in 112 games. He recorded 194 tackles and 25 sacks.

McCarthy said Crawford will remain with the team in some capacity.

That is also an option for linebacker Sean Lee, who has still not made a decision on his future.

The Cowboys are still talking through things with the 11-year veteran, and retirement is a possibility.

If walks away, the Cowboys will likely have a job waiting for him.

As of now, defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, heading into his eighth season, is the longest tenured player under contract with the Cowboys.