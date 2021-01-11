Another Dallas Cowboys question: What will happen to their 18 unrestricted free agents?

When it comes to upcoming free agents, quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name and top priority for the Dallas Cowboys.

But the team has 17 players in house who are slated to hit the open market, though some have decisions of their own to make like linebackers Sean Lee and tackle Tyrone Crawford, who both could be headed to retirement.

“I love this team, I love this organization. I love playing the game,” Lee said. “And as you get older, it is what it is. You get older and you question things. I still think I have a lot to give, but at the same point, you acknowledge as you get older physically, things change. I’ll take time. I’ll talk to the family and really think it through. I’ve been so lucky to be part of this. I love all my teammates. To be able to play has been a complete dream. And to give it up is something that’s not easy. It’s a harder decision than I thought it would and we’ll see what happens.”

Here is a look at the Cowboys pending unrestricted free agents:

DT Eli Ankou

The Cowboys acquired him in a midseason trade with the Houston Texans. Will most likely be brought back.

CB Chidobe Awuzie

Didn’t have the contract year he hoped for, but he played solid enough to come back at the right price.

TE Blake Bell

A solid blocking tight end who showed some worth as short-yard quarterback. Sign him again.

WR Noah Brown

A solid special teamer and contributor as a fifth receiver. Will he find more playing time in free agency?

DL Tyrone Crawford

A versatile but not spectacular defensive lineman who is contemplating his future at 31.

QB Andy Dalton

His goal is to find a starting job in free agency, but he has a home in Dallas if nothing materializes.

OT Cameron Erving

A swing tackle whose value was usurped by injuries and the emergence of Brandon Knight.

CB C.J. Goodwin

He is the team’s top special teams performer and will be a value if he returns at the right price.

LS L.P. Ladouceur

The most reliable player on the team. A spot is available if he chooses to continue playing.

LB Sean Lee

It’s probably time for the 11-year vet to trade his helmet and mouthguard for a cap and coach’s whistle.

CB Jourdan Lewis

A solid nickel cornerback who will test the waters in free agency. It’s unlikely both Lewis and Awuzie return.

C Joe Looney

He will be replaced at center, but Tyler Biadasz but has value as an interior backup.

QB Dak Prescott

What’s left to say? Prescott will be back for a sixth season on a franchise tag or a long-term deal.

LB Justin March

A special teams player who saw little to no action on defense. His return is a low priority.

OT Jordan Mills

Didn’t see any action when the team needed help at tackle. Again, not a priority signing.

DE Aldon Smith

Slowed down after a solid start, largely due to playing for the first time in five years. Could use a full offseason.

LB Joe Thomas

A valuable backup whose stock is higher with the uncertain status of starters Jaylon Smith and Leighton Vander Esch

S Xavier Woods

A three-year starter who never broke out. They will look for an upgrade in the draft and free agency.