Dallas Cowboys WR Amari Cooper undergoes minor ankle surgery, should be ready for 2021

Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper on Thursday announced on Instagram that he had ankle surgery.

Cooper showed a video of himself in a wheelchair and his ankle in a boot with the caption, “Surgery was a success.”

Per multiple sources, Cooper underwent arthroscopic surgery on his right ankle. It was termed a minor cleanup surgery and the team has no concerns about him being limited in the offseason or being ready for the 2021 season.

Cooper did not miss any games in 2020. He led the Cowboys with 92 catches for 1,114 yards and five touchdowns, months after signing a five-year, $100 million contract extension.

And he did so while catching passes from four quarterbacks as Dak Prescott sustained a season-ending fractured ankle in Week 5.

Backup Andy Dalton missed two games due to COVID-19 and a concussion, forcing rookie seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci and journeyman Garrett Gilbert to make their first career starts in back-to-back weeks.

Cooper’s 92 catches were the fifth most in franchise history for a season. He also led the Cowboys in receiving yards for the third consecutive season.

Cooper is the 11th player in NFL history to open a career with at least five 1,000-yard seasons in his first six years.