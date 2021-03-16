With Andy Dalton now gone is a veteran backup QB on list of Dallas Cowboys’ needs?

The Dallas Cowboys are now potentially in the market for a backup quarterback after former TCU star Andy Dalton came to terms with the Chicago Bears Tuesday.

The one-year deal is for $10 million with a chance to make an extra $3 million incentives, but the real sweetner for Dalton is that allows him the opportunity to be a starter again.

When he came to Dallas as Dak Prescott’s backup in 2020 it was only expected to be a temporary situation.

The COVID-19 pandemic hampered his ability to maximize his options in free agency when he was released after 10 seasons as a starter with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Now, Dalton gets to reunite with Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, who formerly coached him in Cincinnati.

Dalton was 4-5 as a starter with the Cowboys last year after Prescott suffered a season-ending injury in Week 5, passing for 2,170 yards with 14 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

The Cowboys have to decide whether they trust Garrett Gilbert and Ben DiNucci to play behind Prescott in 2021 or will they need to add a more experienced veteran?

Gilbert, who played in college at Texas and SMU, is a six-year veteran with just one career start. He completed 21 of 38 passes for 248 yards in a loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers last season.

DiNucci, a rookie seventh-round pick, was a disaster in playing in parts of three games last season. He completed 21 of 40 passes for 180 yards in his only start against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Prescott, who signed a four-year, $160 million contract with the Cowboys last week, is expected to be fully recovered from a compound fracture and dislocation in his right ankle.

The Cowboys still may need to add some veteran insurance.

Dalton’s departure increased the number of Cowboys who found new homes in free agency so far to four. Backup tackle Cam Erving is joining the Carolina Panthers, linebacker Joe Thomas agreed to terms with the Houston Texans and cornerback Chido Awuzie opted for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team has retained receiver Noah Brown and cornerback C.J. Goodwin and they have added backup tackle Ty Nsehke.