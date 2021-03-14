NFL stars, Hollywood celebs, politicians salute retiring Saints legend Drew Brees

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees right, embraces Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady as Bree’s three boys look on after the Saints were eliminated in a Divisional Round playoff game at the SuperDome on Jan. 17. Brees’ boys and daughter announced via video on social media that the former Austin Westlake star was retiring after a Hall of Fame, 20-year NFL career. AP

Drew Brees announced his retirement from the NFL after 20 seasons, including the last 15 with the New Orleans Saints.

Brees made the announcement in one of the classiest, most heartwarming ways imaginable. He let his four kids — three boys and a daughter — all sitting in a row on a couch, tell the world that the first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback from Austin Westlake has thrown his last touchdown pass.

.@drewbrees' kids announce his retirement in the best way possible. pic.twitter.com/Lvl0crMYhn — NFL (@NFL) March 14, 2021

Brees, who turned 42 in January, posted the video on social media Sunday afternoon and the news, while not unforeseen, shook the NFL. The game’s greatest players, including quarterbacks Tom Brady and Russell Wilson, future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Petersen, and countless others, including Hollywood stars, NASCAR drivers and elected officials, took a moment to stop and reflect on Brees’ remarkable career.

He led the Saints to their lone Super Bowl title after the 2009 season and finishes his career with the most passing yards (80,358), most completions (7,142), and second-most touchdown passes (571) behind Tom Brady.

Brady was one of the first to congratulate Brees on social media. NFL teams across the league saluted his career, including the NFC South rival Atlanta Falcons, who cut to the chase with some brutal honesty on Twitter: “We thank you, Drew Brees. But, we won’t miss you.”

Wilson was one of many who called Brees a legend while thanking him “for all you did for me and the game!”

Talk-show host and native New Orleanian Ellen DeGeneres added her tribute to the ever-expanding list of platitudes.

There will never be another Drew Brees #ThankYouDrew pic.twitter.com/iQ2eOiV5Wz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) March 14, 2021

“I have so much love and respect for my friend, @DrewBrees,” DeGeneres posted on Twitter. “Congratulations on an amazing career. You made New Orleans very proud.”

Southlake Carroll legend and 11-year NFL backup quarterback Chase Daniel, who backed up Brees for four seasons, including his first three in the league, paid his respects and echoed the sentiments of many.

“From 2009 when I signed with the Saints as a 22 yr old boy until a 34 year old man today, you’ve taught me so much & it was an honor being your teammate for 5 years,” Daniel posted. “You and I were always competing! Words can’t even [begin] to describe how much the @nfl is going to miss @drewbrees.”

Congrats my friend on an incredible career. Thank you for the inspiration and dedication on and off the field! Look forward to seeing what’s next @drewbrees https://t.co/2rDMn78OQD — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 14, 2021

Amazing Career @DrewBrees

Legend.

Thanks for all you did for me & the game! #HOF — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) March 14, 2021

Congratulations on an unbelievable career @drewbrees!! Thank you for inspiring a kid from Austin to chase his dreams. — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 14, 2021

With the news of @drewbrees' retirement today, he would first be eligible for the Hall of Fame in 2026.@Chargers I @Saints pic.twitter.com/xoksMLNYZV — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) March 14, 2021

I have so much love and respect for my friend, @DrewBrees. Congratulations on an amazing career. You made New Orleans very proud. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) March 14, 2021

Thank you, @drewbrees, for all the memories. Congratulations on an incredible career. Who Dat forever. #WhoDat pic.twitter.com/QcB1uMl35J — John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) March 14, 2021