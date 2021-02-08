Dallas Cowboys

Internet proves Tom Brady is the GOAT with Super Bowl worthy reaction to 7th title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following his record seventh Super Bowl title Sunday night as the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tampa, Fla.
There is just no doubt about it.

If anyone wants to argue the case, walk away. It’s not worth it.

Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time. The G.O.A.T. The Internet has declared it so. Again.

Just so we’re clear, he’s not just the greatest quarterback of all-time. He’s the greatest football player of all-time and, arguably, the greatest professional athlete of all-time.

At 43, Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl Sunday night, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 thrashing of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s won more Super Bowls than anyone in history and more than 18 other franchises combined.

In fact, he’s won more titles than Michael Jordan (6), and as many as Babe Ruth.

So as he was putting the finishing touches on his historic win Sunday night, social media started filling up the Internet with sometimes comical memes depicting just how impressive and GOAT-ish Brady’s career has been.

