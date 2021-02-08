Internet proves Tom Brady is the GOAT with Super Bowl worthy reaction to 7th title

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady holds the Vince Lombardi trophy following his record seventh Super Bowl title Sunday night as the Bucs beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tampa, Fla. AP

There is just no doubt about it.

If anyone wants to argue the case, walk away. It’s not worth it.

Tom Brady is the greatest of all-time. The G.O.A.T. The Internet has declared it so. Again.

Just so we’re clear, he’s not just the greatest quarterback of all-time. He’s the greatest football player of all-time and, arguably, the greatest professional athlete of all-time.

At 43, Brady won his record seventh Super Bowl Sunday night, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 31-9 thrashing of the Kansas City Chiefs.

He’s won more Super Bowls than anyone in history and more than 18 other franchises combined.

In fact, he’s won more titles than Michael Jordan (6), and as many as Babe Ruth.

So as he was putting the finishing touches on his historic win Sunday night, social media started filling up the Internet with sometimes comical memes depicting just how impressive and GOAT-ish Brady’s career has been.

2001 2021



20 years and 7 #SuperBowl wins later pic.twitter.com/0arU16L0hz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 8, 2021

Best football player to ever walk the earth... pic.twitter.com/zmgLMMQo7h — Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) February 8, 2021

2002

2004

2005

2015

2017

2019

2021



Tom Brady is a 7x Super Bowl champion. pic.twitter.com/8dx2icI97n — ESPN (@espn) February 8, 2021

I once saw a goat standing on a

propane tank next to a Mississippi

cow pasture that’d been converted

into a semi-pro baseball field & that

goat stood there and watched every

pitch I threw that entire game... so yes,

I have met Tom Brady. #SBLV — Tim Dillard (@DimTillard) February 8, 2021

When Brady see MJ at the GOAT bbq pic.twitter.com/kgR7AUeQZ5 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) February 8, 2021

Lots of Brady stats to choose from but I’ll go with this:



Most QBs retire around the age of 37. If you erased everything Brady did before turning 37, he still might be the GOAT.



Post turning 37:



Made 5 SBs (tied for 1st)

4 rings (tied for 1st)

16 playoff wins (tied for 1st) — Tim Urban (@waitbutwhy) February 8, 2021

Is Tom Brady the GOAT of all sports? pic.twitter.com/9oxm2LumgY — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 8, 2021

Congratulations to the greatest of all time. — New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 8, 2021

Lombardi No. 7 for the pic.twitter.com/gmnsMOwBbA — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 8, 2021