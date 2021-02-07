Dallas Cowboys
‘This is terrible officiating.’ People aren’t happy with flag-filled Super Bowl
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers led the Kansas City Chiefs 21-6 after a flag-filled first half of the Super Bowl.
The Chiefs were penalized eight times for 95 yards and helped set up at least two of the Bucs’ touchdowns in Super Bowl 55 in Tampa, Fla.
One crucial call erased a Chiefs interception. The officials threw one flag on the Bucs for 5 yards in the first half.
In fact, according to Elias Sports Bureau, the six first downs via penalty by the Bucs is a Super Bowl record. And we still have a half to play. The previous record was four by eight teams.
“I feel like the referees are way too involved here,” Boomer Esiason said during CBS’s halftime telecast. “They’re throwing too many flags that are leading to points for Tampa Bay.”
Many on social media felt the same way.
