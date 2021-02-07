Dallas Cowboys legend Drew Pearson says Hall of Fame weight lifted off his shoulder

Let Drew Pearson tell it now, there is never a wrong time to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

So while the legendary Dallas Cowboys receiver would have liked to have gone in sooner — and not endured some of the past hurts and disappointments since ending his 11-year career in 1983 — his inclusion as part of the Class of 2021 is right on time.

His dream was delayed. But not denied.

Pearson’s unbridled joy couldn’t be greater, even at age 70.

“I can’t imagine it being better if I got in earlier or sooner,” he said. “This experience has been very rewarding. The timing of it has been amazing. Seventy years old and now I am looked as a Hall of Famer and I can be that for the rest of my life. This creates immortality for Drew Pearson. In life we try to establish something that outlives us and this is going to outlive me.

“I was disappointed a few times,” Pearson continued. “I know it’s a tough process. I survived that process. I am a Pro Football Hall of Famer now. That is all that matters.”

The surprise announcement, as well as his induction, proved well worth the wait.

Pearson told the story of how Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones and Hall of Fame quarterback Roger Staubach conspired with Pro Football Hall of Fame CEO and President David Baker to bring him to tears at the Cowboys’ headquarters at the Star in Frisco.

Pearson said Cowboys public relations director Rich Dalrymple wrote him a letter saying that Jones had requested a meeting.

“He said he didn’t know what it was about, but he thought it had something to do with real estate and the businesses going on at The Star,” Pearson recalled. “I figured this was logical, because Roger and Jerry are involved in a business deal with a high rise condominium there, and I thought maybe they wanted to include me in this deal.”

Pearson and Staubach arrived at the Cowboys’ facility at the same time. Jones was already waiting in a meeting room just off the lobby of the main entrance.

“We come in, he says a few words and they’re talking — and the next thing you know, you hear that knock on the door,” Pearson said. “Jerry tells me to go open the door, so I open the door and bam — the doorway was filled with Mr. David Baker. And he never looked so good. If it wasn’t on camera I probably would have kissed him. It brought me to tears.”

Baker has become synonymous with thunderous knocks on the door, informing Hall of Fame inductees of the good news over the years.

Usually it’s in their hotel room at the site of the Super Bowl. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the official vote was taken last month. So Baker sprang his surprise with Pearson almost two weeks ago and swore him to secrecy.

“If that’s the hardest thing I had to do to get into the Hall of Fame, I’ll do it – and I did it happily,” Pearson said.

Pearson said induction lifted a mighty weight off his shoulders. He no longer has to hear the question of “why aren’t you in?”

Pearson has long been deserving. A three-time All-Pro, he was the only member of the 1970s All-Decade team not inducted before Saturday.

He retired after 11 years with the Cowboys as the team’s all-time leader in yards, receptions as well as memorable plays. He played in three Super Bowls, winning one in 1978.

Pearson made the No. 88 jersey iconic with the Cowboys. And he made kids want to wear a big Afro under their helmet.

He said the latter will be included on his Hall of Fame bust, the biggest Afro in the NFL history.

The wait was long. But the joy is forever.

“It has lifted a weight off my shoulder for me and my family and my teammates,” Pearson said. “It’s the Pro Football Hall of Fame. You are going to wait as long as you need to wait. I am 70 years old. I will enjoy it. The wait was well worth it when you get the word. It’s still a big deal.”

It’s football immortality.