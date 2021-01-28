‘See you in the Hall of Fame.’ Reaction to Dallas Cowboys legend Jason Witten retiring

See you in Canton in 2026, Jason.

That was the overall sentiment on Wednesday when Jason Witten told ESPN he’ll retire from the NFL after 17 seasons.

Witten is a no doubt about it first-ballot Hall of Famer and will take his place among the greatest to ever play the game at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in five years, the mandatory waiting period.

Witten retired before the 2018 season and spent the year calling games in the Monday Night Football booth. He returned to the Cowboys in 2019 and signed with the Las Vegas Raiders in 2020. He finished with 13 receptions for 69 yards and two touchdowns.

If you need a refresher on Witten’s bona fides, check out some of the social media reaction to his announcement and remember that only three players have more receptions than Witten’s 1,228. He’s the Cowboys’ all-time leaders in receptions and receiving yards.

.@JasonWitten, who told ESPN that he is retiring, played in 271 NFL games. That is the second-most regular-season games played by any WR, TE, or RB in @NFL history, behind @JerryRice (303). — Elias Sports Bureau (@EliasSports) January 27, 2021

Jason Witten announced his retirement today.

He was named to the Pro Bowl 11 times and holds

numerous Cowboy's records. The Hall of

With Jason Witten retiring, I present to you the most DUMBFOUNDING statistic I've ever seen authored by anyone. 2003-2020, with one year off. Insane. pic.twitter.com/c48pL5n6O0 — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) January 27, 2021

