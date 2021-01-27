Former Dallas Cowboys TE Jason Witten finally done with football. ‘I gave it all I had’

After 17 years in the NFL, former Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is finally done with football.

Witten, who played last season the Las Vegas Raiders, announced his retirement for a second time and this time he means it.

“I am walking away,” Witten said Wednesday via text. “I gave it all I had.”

According to ESPN, Witten intends to sign one-day contract and retire as a member of the Cowboys when his contract with the Raiders expires.

Witten played 15 seasons with the Cowboys before retiring after the 2017 season to become a broadcaster on ESPN’s Monday Night Football in 2018.

He returned to the Cowboys in 2019 for one season and then played for the Raiders in 2020.

Witten finishes his career with 1,228 catches, 13,046 yards, 74 touchdowns and 271 games played.

His next destinations are likely the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Cowboys’ Ring of Honor.

Witten, who began his career as third-round pick in 2003, retires as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receptions (1,215), receiving yards (12,977) and games played (255).

His 1,228 catches are fourth-most in NFL history and second-most among tight ends. No tight end has played in more games or started more games than Witten.

Witten was the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year in 2012 and he made 11 trips to the Pro Bowl.