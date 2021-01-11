‘I Sudfeld bad about this, but I don’t.’ NFL, Eagles fans react to Doug Pederson firing

He led the Philadelphia Eagles to their only Super Bowl title three years ago and now he’s out of a job.

Head coach Doug Pederson was fired on Monday after the Eagles finished in last place in the putrid NFC East with a 4-11-1 record.

The final straw for Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie may have been when Pederson chose to replace quarterback Jalen Hurts with seldom-used backup Nate Sudfeld in the fourth quarter of a tight game with Washington in the season finale. The game had playoff implications for Washington and the New York Giants. If the Eagles won, the Giants would have won the division. Washington won 20-14 to claim the division with a 7-9 record.

Pederson was pilloried by Giants fans, players and media, along with much of the rest of the NFL, including his owner players, who all found the move to Sudfeld questionable, if not downright mocking the integrity of the outcome. Pederson defended the move after the game, saying it was his plan along to give Sudfeld the most extensive playing time of his career in the finale.

Pederson was 42-37-1 in five seasons with the Eagles, including three playoff berths (2017-2019). The Eagles went 13-3 in 2017 and beat the New England Patriots 41-33 in the Super Bowl.

Doug Pederson is out as #Eagles coach, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 11, 2021

I Sudfeld bad about this, but I don't. https://t.co/Ivb9FmkoSD — Bob McGovern (@BobMcGovernJr) January 11, 2021

Incredible fall just 1,000 days removed from a Super Bowl win. https://t.co/Y3S4rnyufI — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 11, 2021

This man celebrated vanilla ice cream and gave us the first Super Bowl in the craziest way ever. Plenty of faults but trying to make me hate Doug is near impossible. https://t.co/b3LcTmbnpS — John Barchard (@JohnBarchard) January 11, 2021

Ron Rivera is now the longest-tenured head coach in NFC East. Washington hired him on Dec. 31, 2019. Mike McCarthy (Cowboys) and Joe Judge (Giants) followed about a week later. https://t.co/9CcKLhZ86m — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) January 11, 2021

LMAO you can't be serious https://t.co/jVrftb1ts9 — David Helman (@HelmanDC) January 11, 2021

Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl three years ago with a backup QB. They built a statue of him and everything. This actually happened https://t.co/0U9Q3eO51j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 11, 2021

That now means that all four NFC East teams have fired their head coach in the past two seasons. — Ramblin' Fan (@RamblinFan) January 11, 2021