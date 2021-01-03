Dallas Cowboys comeback against New York Giants comes up short, ending playoff hopes

New York Giants’ Dante Pettis, center, celebrates his touchdown during the first half of Sunday’s game against the Dallas Cowboys in East Rutherford, N.J. AP

After a horrible start in Sunday’s must-win game against the New York Giants, the Dallas Cowboys battled back like they have all season.

But it would not prove to be enough in a 23-19 loss that ended their season at 6-10.

Now, the Giants (6-10) will wait for the outcome of Sunday night’s game between Washington and Philadelphia to see if they made the playoffs. Washington wins the division if they win. A Washington loss gives the Giants the NFC East as they would win a three-way tiebreaker with Cowboys and Washington.

It was supposed to be the Cowboys destiny after coming into the Giants game on a three-game winning streak and feeling good about an improbable finish after starting the season 3-9.

But they fell behind 20-9 at halftime.

The Cowboys rallied in the second half with a tough 1-yard touchdown run by running back Ezekiel Elliott in the third quarter following a Donovan Wilson interception.

And then a field goal by Greg Zeurlein, his fourth of the game, made it 20-19 early in the fourth quarter.

And that’s when insanity ensued.

The Giants kicked a 50-yard field goal after Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy did not challenge a questionable catch by Dante Pettis.

An incomplete pass would have put the Giants out of field-goal range.

It meant that the Cowboys needed a touchdown, not a field goal, to win.

Quarterback Andy Dalton got them as close as the 7. But a 10-yard sack was followed by interception in the end zone.

The Cowboys a chance for a final miracle when running back Wayne Gallman fumbled with 1:09 left. The officials ruled that Gallman recovered and it was upheld on replay.

The Giants kneeled out the clock for the win.