OC Kellen Moore agrees to 3-year extension, is he next head coach of Dallas Cowboys?

Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore officially pulled himself out of the running for the Boise State job.

Now the question is what’s his future with the Cowboys after he agreed to a three-year extension to remain the team’s offensive coordinator and play caller.

Moore’s new deal runs through 2023 with head coach Mike McCarthy’s deal expiring in 2024.

For the Cowboys to get the 32-year-old Moore to turn down his alma mater after Bryan Harsin took the Auburn job, they have to something bigger and better in mind for him.

Moore was the winningest quarterback in college football history with a 50-3 record when he left Boise State in 2011.

“I will always root for them, and I hope one day to be a part of the program again,” Moore said in a statement issued by the team. “We are building something special here in Dallas. I am excited for us to put it all together and finish the job.”

His focus now is to finish job this season in Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

A win combined with Washington loss to the Eagles puts the Cowboys in the playoffs as NFC East champs.

The job that Moore has done is a big reason why the Cowboys still have a chance.

Moore, who directed the league’s No. 1 ranked offense in 2019, has proved his worth in just his second season as offensive coordinator.

McCarthy made keeping Moore priority when he was hired as head coach last year largely because of his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott.

But Prescott has been out since Week 5 with a fractured ankle.

Moore has had to coordinate an offense using four different quarterbacks, including three in consecutive, weeks, while dealing with the losses of the team’s three best offensive lineman for bulk of the season, including tackles La’el Colins and Tyron Smith and Zack Martin.

Dallas lost six of the first seven games without Prescott.

But Moore and backup quarterback Andy Dalton have gained some chemistry and continuity to lead them to three straight wins and the brink of the playoffs Sunday against the Giants.

“I think Kellen and Andy have done a really good job of being on the same page,” McCarthy said. “You can take that to Kellen’s play calling. Just the fact that he has had to get comfortable with all the changes and manage the different match ups we have had week in and week out.

“I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here.”

And Cowboy’s don’t want to lose him.

Moore wants to be head coach. He turned down an opportunity to do it at Boise State.

Is something bigger and better in his future in Dallas?