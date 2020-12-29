Dallas Cowboys OC Kellen Moore calls Boise State a unique opportunity, talks on going

It’s clear that Boise State is targeting Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore to be its next head coach.

And Moore, a former Boise State star, has confirmed he’s interested in the position and says talks between the two sides are on going.

Now, it’s a matter of waiting to see how the process plays out, per Moore.

“Obviously Boise is a unique one for me, special to me, I love that place,” Moore said. “Obviously just going through the process right now. We’ll kind of let all this stuff play out and see where it takes us.”

Moore declined to elaborate on the level of talks with Boise State. But he said his goal has always been to be a head coach and he is undoubtedly excited about opportunity to return to his alma mater

A four-time first-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy Finalist in school history, Moore led Boise State to a record of 50-3 over his four-year starting career, concluding his time as a Bronco as the winningest quarterback in the history of college football.

Moore spent six seasons chasing his NFL dreams before retiring in 2018 to full fill his lifetime calling as a coach. He was the Cowboys quarterbacks coach for one season before serving as the offensive coordinator the past two seasons.

Per reports, Moore and Oregon defensive defensive coordinator Andy Avalos, who is also a Boise State alum, are primary candidates for the job. Moore is considered to be the favorite to win out when the process concludes in the next week.

Moore said his talks with Boise State will not deter his focus on helping the Cowboy win the NFC East title with a victory against the New York Giants in Sunday’s regular season finale.

A Cowboys win coupled a loss by Washington against the Eagles puts the Cowboys in playoffs.

“I’m just focused on this game,” Moore said. “Obviously really focused on that we have this awesome chance to win the NFC East, as crazy as this season has been, so let’s go for this thing and let’s see what happens.”

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy is not concerned about Moore having too much on his plate heading into the season finale. He said Moore did pretty well in the Cowboys 37-17 victory against the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday despite already being engaged in talks with Boise State.

“I’m not worried about Kellen’s preparation,” McCarthy said. “I think he had an excellent week last week and I thought he called an excellent game. I can only tell you that we think the world of Kellen. He’s done an incredible job here. We definitely respect and understand the uniqueness of this opportunity to Boise, himself and his family.”

As McCarthy said, Moore called an excellent against the Eagles that should have provided a nice resume tape for Boise State to review.

The Cowboys totaled 514 yards of offense. It was their fourth game with 500 yards on the season, tying the 1978, 1966 and 2019 teams for the most single-season 500-yard games in team history.

Quarterback Andy Dalton passed for 377 yards and three touchdowns touchdowns. Running back Ezekiel Elliott rushed for 105 yards.

The Cowboys had two receivers go over the century mark in the game (Amari Cooper, 115 and Michael Gallup, 121).

And the Cowboys had three players record a reception of 50-plus yards in Cooper (69 yards), CeeDee Lamb, (52 yards) and Gallup (55 yards).

Dallas’ three pass plays of 50-plus yards were the most in a single game by any team this season.