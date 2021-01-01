Dallas Cowboys player tests positive for COVID-19; not expected to impact Giants game

The Dallas Cowboys moved to intensive protocols on Friday after a player tested posted for COVID-19, a source confirmed.

The team is working virtually and conducting contract tracing.

Per a league spokesman, the situation is not expected impact Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

If the Cowboys beat the Giants and the Eagles beat Washington then the Cowboys win the NFC East and make the playoffs.

“We’re going to do the extended protocol today,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “We’re in a virtual meeting mode with the players and coaches. The players are virtual. The coaches are here. So, yes, we’re using the contact tracing protocols that we’ve been using. And I guess we’ll be back to what you call a standard Saturday schedule in the morning.”

The Giants are dealing with a similar issue. The team announced on Friday that offensive line coach Dave DeGuglielmo has tested positive for COVID-19. He was immediately isolated, as were two potential close contacts.

The Cowboys have actually been one of the league’s success stories in regards to COVID-19 in 2020.

Before this week, they have had just three players on the league’s Reserve/COVID-19 list, quarterback Andy Dalton, cornerback Chido Awuzie and defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford.

Dalton and Awuzie missed one game. Crawford missed none.

“I can’t say enough about our players, just the way they have gone about their jobs every day,” McCarthy said when asked about the low COVID-19 numbers earlier in the week. “The testing that goes on, our guys have done a good job with that. I just think just the whole combination of the commitment from the organization, players and staff commitment and diligence has definitely kept our numbers very, very low.”

“And we clearly understand too our toughest days are probably in front of us.”

Safety Darion Thompson (concussion), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and guard Zack Martin (knee) are not expected to play against the Giants.