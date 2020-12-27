Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Live updates, scores

Believe it or not, the Dallas Cowboys could still make the playoffs.

They need some help, of course, and must beat the Philadelphia Eagles (4-9-1) at 3:25 p.m. Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

And then they need to win next week in the regular-season finale against the Giants (5-9) in New York. The Giants were losing to the Baltimore Ravens 20-6 early in the second half on Sunday.

Dallas (5-9) also needs the Washington Football Team (6-8) to lose today (at 3:05 p.m.) to the Carolina Panthers and next week to the Eagles.

Got it?

Follow all of the Cowboys news, scores and analysis — and the latest playoff implications — right here from the reporters on the scene.