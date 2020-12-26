Dallas Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott, but would like Andy Dalton back in 2021

One of the reasons for the late season success of the Dallas Cowboys can be attributed to the team finally getting some continuity and comfort on offense with quarterback Andy Dalton.

The former TCU standout will make his eighth start in place of the injured Dak Prescott on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Dalton’s steady hand has led the Cowboys to back-to-back wins in their late-season push for the playoffs.

Of course, the Cowboys must win their final two games and hope the Washington Football Team loses its final two for them to win the division and make playoffs.

But being able to win games is what the Cowboys expected to get from Dalton in May when they signed the 10-year veteran to serve as Prescott’s backup.

They wanted a proven veteran who could win gamesif Prescott happened to be out, though they never expected their star would miss as many games as he has.

Dalton, who started the previous nine years with the Cincinnati Bengals, hasn’t produced jaw-dropping numbers, but he has provided steady play behind a shaky offensive line, now that he has been able stay in the lineup after missing two games with a concussion and then COVID-19.

Dalton has completed 165 of 256 passes for 1,549 yards with 11 touchdowns and six interceptions , and he has certainly played well enough that vice president Stephen Jones would like to have him back in 2021.

Dalton’s plan was to play on a one-year deal in Dallas, and then land a starting job elsewhere next season.

“I think he’s done a great job especially when you look at the challenges we had there in our offensive line,” Jones said. “I think as we’ve gotten better, certainly Andy is getting more confidence. He’s doing a great job, and certainly we [would] love to have him back. I know we’ll just have to address that at the end of the year in terms of what goals, what he’s wanting to do, what his opportunities are.”

One of the reasons Dalton signed with the Cowboys in 2020 was because of his ties to the area. He played in college at TCU. His wife is from Dallas, and this is where they make their offseason home.

Jones hopes that local bond will work in their favor again with Dalton possibly returning as the backup quarterback.

Dalton is only focused on the final two games and will see what happens in the offseason.

“That is not my focus right now,” Dalton said. “I am trying to do everything I can to try to help this team win right now. We will see what happens in the future. I have enjoyed my time here. I’ve loved being in Dallas. But there is still a lot to happen once we get to the offseason. My focus is these next two games.

But with Prescott also unsigned for 2021, anything is possible. Jones said the Cowboys remain committed to Prescott as their starter and they hope to get a deal done with him

“Our complete commitment is to Dak Prescott and we look forward to getting his deal at some point finished and getting him back on the field,” Jones said. “He’s certainly the leader of this team and we certainly miss him.”

Here are five Cowboys things to watch in Sunday’s game against the Eagles:

Washington and Cowboys playing at same time

At the start of the week, there was a chance that the playoff fate of the Cowboys could have been determined before they kicked off against the Eagles since a Washington win eliminates the Cowboys from the NFC East race.

Washington (6-8) was supposed to host the Carolina Panthers (4-10) at noon, but the game was pushed back to a 3:05 p.m. start, meaning that the bulk of that game will be played during the Cowboys (5-9) matchup with the Eagles (4-9-1) that is supposed to kickoff at 3:25 p.m.

“I think it’s good for the league. I think it’s good all the way around, the competitive part of it, I get it,” said Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy. “At the end of the day, we’re playing for our future and our future right now is right in front of us and that’s beating the Philadelphia Eagles.”

Containing Eagles QB Jalen Hurts

The last time the Cowboys faced a running quarterback, the defense gave up 294 yards on the ground to Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens in a 34-17 loss on Dec. 8.

Now they face the last place Philadelphia Eagles, with former Oklahoma star Jalen Hurts who is in at quarterback for the benched Carson Wentz.

Hurts has a different style than Jackson, but the Cowboys will still have to worry about a variety of quarterback runs.

“It’s a lot of triple-option opportunities in that [Baltimore] offense,” McCarthy said. “But the multiple quarterback runs that we’ve seen from Philadelphia the last two weeks is obviously something we have to pay close attention to. Not only the zone read but the quarterback draw, the quarterback power and also the quarterback toss crack. They run almost every quarterback run in their offense the past two games. He has done very well with it.”

But it’s not just the quarterback running as the Eagles are still running the West Coast offense and Hurts is making plays in the passing game and extending plays with his feet.

“He has done a good job with the vertical ball,” McCarthy said. “He is definitely the focal point.”

Lee to start for Vander Esch; three defensive starters out vs Eagles

The Cowboys will play without three regular starters on defense against Eagles in nose tackle Antwaun Woods (ankle), linebacker Leighton Vander Esch (ankle) and safety Xavier Woods (ribs).

Sean Lee will replace Vander Esch and Darian Thompson will place Xavier Woods at safety.

The Cowboys are counting on Justin Hamilton and Neville Gallimore to make up for Antwaun Woods in the middle of the defense.

It’s the first start of the season for the 11-year veteran Lee, who actually missed the first six games of the season due to hernia surgery.

“It was frustrating being out and not being able to fulfill that role early in the season,” Lee said. “But I’ve been working hard to put myself in the position to help this team, knowing that you never know what can happen and you have to work a certain way and keep your head down, that’s what I’ve done and I have been proud of that.”

It may be Lee’s final game at AT&T Stadium as the Cowboys end the season on the road against the New York Giants. He is a free agent after the season and retirement is on the table.

Zeke Elliott likely play vs. Eagles

Running back Ezekiel Elliott missed the first game of his career due to injury when he sat out last Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a calf strain.

Elliott doesn’t plan on making it two in a row, although he was limited in practice all week. He is officially listed as questionable for the game, but Elliott does want to give it a go on Sunday.

He said the injury feels much better than it did a week ago and the Cowboys plan to use him in tandem with Tony Pollard, who had 132 total yards rushing and receiving and two touchdowns in the starter’s role against the 49ers last week.

“I think we do have different strengths,” Elliott said. “We have different skill sets and we can both be utilized for sure.”

Is Kellen Moore ready to be a head coach

According to reports, offensive coordinator Kellen Moore is being targeted by his alma mater Boise State for their vacant head coaching position.

Moore has been coaching for just three years, the last two as the Cowboys offensive coordinator after one season as a quarterback coach.

He has drawn rave reviews from the Cowboys for his ability to handle the offense in 2020, despite the loss of quarterback Dak Prescott and team’s three-best offensive linemen in tackles La’el Collins and Tyron Smith and guard Zack Martin. The Cowboys have played four quarterbacks this season.

“He really understands guys’ skill sets and he knows how to put them in positions to succeed, and that’s what he’s done week in and week out,” running back Ezekiel Elliot said. “I think he would be a helluva head coach.”

And he is an ideal candidate for Boise State.

A four-time first-team All-American and the first Heisman Trophy Finalist in school history, Moore led Boise State to a record of 50-3 over his four-year starting career, concluding his time as a Bronco as the winningest quarterback in the history of college football.

McCarthy doesn’t plan to stand in Moore’s way if Boise makes an offer.

“I’m sure if there is something to talk about we’ll definitely talk about it,” McCarthy said. “I think just like anything, career advancement, you handle those opportunities on an individual basis because it’s unique to the individual. That’s the way we’ll approach it.”