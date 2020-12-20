Dallas Cowboys still alive for postseason after downing San Francisco 49ers, 41-33

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard scores on a 40-yard run in the fourth quarter to put away the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Cowboys scored 24 points off turnovers to stay alive in the NFC East race. yyossifor@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Cowboys are not dead yet.

Repeat.

The Dallas Cowboys are not dead yet.

A 41-33 victory against the San Francisco 49ers Sunday before 30,092 fans at AT&T Stadium coupled with a loss by the Washington Football Team kept their NFC East title hopes alive.

It still remains a long shot as the Cowboys (5-9) must win their final two games and Washington (6-8) must lose it’s final two.

But it was three and three before Sunday and the Cowboys completed the first part of the trifecta by reversing an early-season negative trend.

For the second straight week, the Cowboys used a bevy of turnovers to spark the victory as they gained back to back wins for the first time all season and some real tangible momentum no matter how the season ends.

The Cowboys beat the Cincinnati Bengals 30-7 last Sunday thanks to 17 points off of three turnovers.

The 49ers game wasn’t decided until cornerback Anthony Brown recorded the fourth turnover of the game for the Cowboys with 2:40 left and then running back Tony Pollard put it away with a 40-yard touchdown run.

The Cowboys scored 24 points off turnovers in the game.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Cowboys went up 27-24 in the fourth quarter on a 46-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein, his third of the game.

It was set by safety Donovan Wilson’s interception of a Nick Mullins pass.

The first two turnovers came in the first quarter.

Defensive end Dorance Amstrong had a forced fumble on a punt return that Pollard turned into a 1-yard run. And defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence had a strip sack that quarterback Andy Dalton turned into a touchdown pass to Michael Gallup to take a 14-0.

Pollard started for an injured Ezekiel Elliott, who was ruled out of the game due to a calf strain.