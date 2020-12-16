Is Cowboys defensive coordinator Mike Nolan likely out after historically bad season

The Dallas Cowboys have gone out of their way to make it clear that head coach Mike McCarthy was not in trouble of losing his job after one season, despite the team’s struggles in 2020 with a 4-9 mark heading into the final three games.

In separate radio interviews this week, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones have said McCarthy will be back in 2021.

That defensive coordinator Mike Nolan has not been given similar assurances tells an opposite story about his prospective future with the Cowboys.

Nolan’s defense ranks last in the NFL in points allowed, last in rushing yards, tied for 29th in third-down percentage surrendered, 23rd in total yards allowed, 27th in big plays allowed, and 25th in yards per play.

His departure seems inevitable.

“You know, I don’t even think about it,” Nolan said. “I just take it a day at a time anyway. I prefer not to even answer the question just because it’s not what’s on my mind. We just take it a day at a time, try to win this week’s game against San Francisco, and whatever happens after the season happens. When that time comes, we’ll deal with it if there is a change.”

Jerry Jones seemed to call out Nolan and the defense last week when he talked about wanting a “do over”. He expressed regrets about changing to a complex defense amid challenges of the COVID-19 restrictions with no off season and an abbreviated training camp.

“I will say this, like anybody, you got a lot of do-overs, I’d like to start again on how we approach our defense this year,” Jerry Jones said last week. “I’d like to start that over again. I’m sure everybody else would, too.”

“We’ve obviously done some things, we’ve changed. And we’re having a hard time getting those in place to be a good defense.”

Poor communication and being uncomfortable with schemes has resulted in some historically bad performances by Nolan’s defense. The Cowboys have allowed over 200 yards rushing four times, including the 1st and 3rd worst efforts in franchise history when the Browns and Ravens rushed for 307 and 294 yards, respectively.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The team is also on pace to set a new franchise record for points allowed.

And when Jerry Jones recently scoffed at any suggestion that the Cowboys might consider making a change with Mike McCarthy, he went out of his way to toss a bouquet of compliments at special team’s coordinator John Fassel.

Jerry Jones went from saying, “I don’t think I have ever dreamed of Mike McCarthy not being our head coach” to “I like what we’re trying to do on special teams. I love our special teams coach.”

He offered no such grace to Nolan. He didn’t mention his name.