How can Dallas Cowboys salvage their season by winning NFC East and making playoffs?

The Dallas Cowboys kept their fledgling playoffs hopes alive with a 30-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

However, the Cowboys remain in last place in the NFC East and are still a long shot to win the division and make the playoffs with a 4-9 mark.

They have the fourth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

But they also still have a beating pulse for the division title and the playoffs.

First things first, the Cowboys must take care of business and win their final three games to finish on a four-game winning streak and get to 7-9.

That means they need to beat the San Francisco 49ers (5-8) Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles (4-8-1) Dec. 27 and the New York Giants (5-8) in the season finale on Jan. 3.

The Giants need to lose at least two games, including the final game against the Giants. That is possible because the Giants have a tough remaining schedule with games against the Cleveland Browns (9-3) and Baltimore Ravens (7-5) before facing the Cowboys.

The Cowboys would take care of Philadelphia with a victory against them.

But they need the Eagles to beat Washington, who lead the NFC East at (6-7).

Because Washington swept the Cowboys and own the head-to-head tie breaker, they need the Washington football team to lose their remaining three games against the Seattle Seahawks (9-4), the Carolina Panthers (4-9) and the Eagles

The Cowboys have to go 7-9 and with no ties against Giants or Washington to win the division and make the playoffs.

The Cowboys would be eliminated from the NFC East race if Washington wins on Sunday against Seattle.