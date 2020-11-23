The return of QB Andy Dalton has the Dallas Cowboys back in the NFC East race

Andy Dalton is not Dak Prescott.

But he is a veteran NFL starting quarterback and he might be just enough to get the Dallas Cowboys over the hump in muck that is the NFC East.

Dalton certainly has them back in the division race after leading them to a 31-28 comeback victory against the Minnesota Vikings, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.

And he is now set for a little redemption and the division lead against the Washington Football Team on Thursday when the Cowboys (3-7) look to become the first team in the division with four wins.

The Philadelphia Eagles lead the way at 3-6-1, while the Cowboys, New York Giants and Washington sit in a three-way tie for second place.

The Giants visit the Cincinnati Bengals (2-7-1) on Sunday, and the Eagles host the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks (7-3) on Monday.

“We knew when we came off the bye that everything was in front of us,” Dalton said. “It doesn’t matter what we’ve done up to this point. It’s all about these next seven games. For us to get the win and keep putting ourselves in position to make a run at this thing is big.”

Getting a win on Thursday will be personal for Dalton, even if he doesn’t admit it.

And while he doesn’t remember much from the last game against Washington — the one in which he was literally knocked out — he certainly plans to remember this one.

In that Oct. 25 game, in his second start for Prescott, who had his season end by an injury two weeks earlier, Dalton was diagnosed with having had a concussion after a dirty hit by Washington linebacker Jon Bostic.

Dalton missed the following game while on the concussion protocol and then the next game due to concerns over COVID-19, prompting a shuffle at quarterback that saw the Cowboys start three different players in consecutive weeks with 2020 draftee Ben DiNucci and veteran backup Garrett Gilbert each trying their hand.

Although Dalton’s numbers weren’t great against the Vikings, the 10-year veteran and former TCU star played winning football in completing 22 of 32 passes for 203 yards and three touchdown passes with one interception.

It was the 25th game of his career with at least three touchdown passes and the 26th time he engineered a game-winning drive.

“I missed the game of football a lot while I was out for the three weeks,” Dalton said. “To have to sit at home and watch our guys play, that was tough. But I’m very thankful to be back out here, thankful to be healthy and help this team win.”

Dalton spread the ball around, completing passes to nine different players. He threw touchdown passes of 6, 4 and 2 yards to running back Ezekiel Elliott, receiver CeeDee Lamb and the game-winner to tight end Dalton Schultz, respectively.

His passing attack was complemented by 180 rushing yards, including 103 from Elliott, who had his first 100-yard game the season. Tony Pollard had a 42-yard touchdown run.

“It was a full week of work coming into this, but I thought he did a heck of a job,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “He kept us in clean plays, really gave us the ability to stay with the run and the pass. I thought [offensive coordinator Kellen Moore] called an excellent game. Just creating opportunities for all our perimeter players. That’s the way we want to play. Spread the ball around.”

The Cowboys scored four touchdowns in 10 possessions against the Vikings after scoring just two touchdowns in 43 possessions over the last four games.

Most satisfying was the team’s final possession, which came with Dalton taking a knee in the victory formation to end the game.

But it came after the 11-play, 61-yard game-winning drive that was sparked by a 10-yard pass to Amari Cooper, converting a fourth-and-6 from the Vikings’ 29 with 2:05 left to play in the game.

“Andy had a clean pocket and Amari ran a winning route,” McCarthy said. “So I think it’s important to recognize Kellen giving our guys clean plays and things where we have some level of experience at this point. Obviously, the throw and catch with Andy and Amari was excellent.”

Dalton completed 5 of 7 passes for 37 yards on the final drive. None were easier than the game-winner to the wide open Schultz.

“I felt like our guys responded well, and when we needed to make a play, we were able to make it,” Dalton said. “That was big. I felt good about what I was able to do. There were some things I wish I could have back and a couple throws I wish I could have back, but when we needed to make a play at the right time, we made it.”