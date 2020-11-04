Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: TV, time, line, spread

The Dallas Cowboys have lost three consecutive games, have been held to one touchdown in their past 13 quarters, and are once again without quarterback Andy Dalton, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

It could get ugly when the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers come to AT&T Stadium at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Steelers are coming off an impressive, comeback road win against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2). The Cowboys lost to the Eagles 23-9 in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series with the Steelers 17-15, including wins in the past two meetings: 35-30 in 2016 at Heinz Field and 27-24 in overtime at AT&T Stadium in 2012.

Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed the fourth fewest points (142) in the NFL, and third fewest yards (2,175). The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 266 points and the fifth most yards (3,079).

Perhaps keep the kids away from the television.

Dallas Cowboys (2-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0)

Date: Nov. 8, 2020

Time: 3:25 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11) with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Steelers -14.5 (Over/under: 41.5)