Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: TV, time, line, spread

The Dallas Cowboys have lost three consecutive games, have been held to one touchdown in their past 13 quarters, and are once again without quarterback Andy Dalton, who was placed in COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday.

It could get ugly when the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers come to AT&T Stadium at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

The Steelers are coming off an impressive, comeback road win against the Baltimore Ravens (5-2). The Cowboys lost to the Eagles 23-9 in Philadelphia.

The Cowboys lead the all-time series with the Steelers 17-15, including wins in the past two meetings: 35-30 in 2016 at Heinz Field and 27-24 in overtime at AT&T Stadium in 2012.

Pittsburgh’s defense has allowed the fourth fewest points (142) in the NFL, and third fewest yards (2,175). The Cowboys have allowed a league-high 266 points and the fifth most yards (3,079).

Perhaps keep the kids away from the television.

Dallas Cowboys (2-6) vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0)

Date: Nov. 8, 2020

Time: 3:25 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium, Arlington

All-access digital subscription

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

TV: CBS (KTVT/Ch. 11) with Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson

Radio: KRLD/105.3 FM “The Fan”

Line: Steelers -14.5 (Over/under: 41.5)

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
Profile Image of Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson
Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service